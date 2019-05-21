Underworld announce new album, Drift Songs

Hear a new version of "Soniamode" featuring lyrics by Aditya Chakrabortty

Underworld have announced that their new album Drift Songs will be released on October 25. The album “expands and enhances” a selection of the recordings the duo have released on an almost weekly basis since beginning their Drift project in November 2018.

Hear “Soniamode (Aditya Game Version)” below:

This new version features additional lyrics from Guardian writer Aditya Chakrabortty, who explains how this “socialist banger” came to be in a new article here.

Drift Songs will be issued on single CD and double vinyl, plus a boxset featuring all the music, visuals and text pieces released throughout the entire 52-week Drift project, which starts up again on Thursday (May 23). Pre-order the album here.

