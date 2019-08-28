Tributes paid to Neal Casal, who has died aged 50

The singer-songwriter performed with Bob Weir, Ryan Adams and more

Neal Casal has died aged 50.

News that the guitarist – who recorded and performed with acts including Ryan Adams And The Cardinals, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, and Circles Around The Sun – had passed away was shared (August 27) via the musician’s Twitter account.

“It’s with great sadness that we tell you Neal Casal has passed. As so many know, Neal was a gentle, soulful human who lived life through artistry & kindness. His family, friends & fans will always remember the light that he brought to the world. Rest easy Neal, we love you,” the statement reads.

Casal began his career in the late 1980s playing in Florida rock band, Blackfoot. After his debut solo album, 1995’s Fade Away Diamond Time, Casal embarked on a wide-ranging career including several more solo LPs.

Long-term Uncut readers will remember Casal’s “Today I’m Gonna Bleed”, which appeared on our first Sounds Of The New West compilation in 1998.

Casal also performed with the Cardinals from 2005 until 2009, where he played on on releases by Ryan Adams and Willie Nelson.

Adams is among those who paid tribute to Casal, writing that his “heart is broken”.

“Oh man. My heart is broken What an honor to have known you, true believer. I love you,” Adams wrote.

Bob Weir shared a photograph of him and Casal – presumably taken Saturday at Virginia’s Lockn’ Festival, where Weir and his late friend shared the stage – with the caption, “My last memory of Neal will be the smile he left me with.”

“I can’t believe I’m having to say goodbye to my friend and my brother,” Chris Robinson wrote in a statement. “It’s almost too painful. When I think about the songs we’ve written, the shows we’ve played and all the laughs and great times we shared, it’s almost unbearable to know you’re gone.”

Tributes were also paid by Jason Isbell, William Tyler, Hiss Golden Messenger‘s Mike Taylor, Ryley Walker and Shooter Jennings.

Last week Casal announced on Twitter that he would “be producing a new record for the amazing singer/songwriter Kenny Roby” in the coming weeks.

The cause of Casal’s death has not been announced.

