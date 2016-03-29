Tom Petty reveals new Mudcrutch album; shares “Trailer” track

Mudcrutch 2 is due May 20

Tom Petty’s Mudcrutch have announced details of their second album.

2 will be released by Reprise Records on May 20.

The new album has been produced by Tom Petty and Mike Campbell with Ryan Ulyate.

The current line up is: Tom Petty (bass/vocals), Tom Leadon (guitar/vocals), Benmont Tench (keyboards/vocals), Mike Campbell (guitar/vocals), and Randall Marsh (drums/vocals).

Three instant downloads are available with pre-orders on MudcrutchMusic.com, including “Trailer“, which you can hear below.

Mudcrutch has also announced their first American tour, starting at Denver’s Ogden Theater on May 26. Tickets for all headline shows go on-sale Friday, April 1st (10am local venue time) and every online ticket purchased for the headline tour includes a CD copy of the new album, 2.

The first single “Trailer” with b-side “Beautiful World” will be released as a limited edition vinyl 7 inch on Record Store Day.

“2” Album Tracklist:

Trailer

Dreams of Flying

Beautiful Blue

Beautiful World

I Forgive It All

The Other Side Of The Mountain

Hope

Welcome To Hell

Save Your Water

Victim of Circumstance

Hungry No More



Mudcrutch 2016 Tour Dates:

Thursday, May 26th @ Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO

Sunday, May 29th @ Summer Camp Festival*, Chillicothe, IL

Tuesday, May 31st @ Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

Thursday, June 2nd @ Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

Friday, June 3rd @ Bunbury Music Festival*, Cincinnati, OH

Monday, June 6th @ 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

Tuesday, June 7th @ The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

Friday, June 10th @ Webster Hall, New York, NY

Saturday, June 11th @ Webster Hall, New York, NY

Tuesday, June 14th @ Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

Wednesday, June 15th @ House of Blues, Boston, MA

Sunday, June 19th @ The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

Monday, June 20th @ The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

Saturday, June 25th @ The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, June 26th @ The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

Tuesday, June 28th @ The Observatory, Santa Ana, CA

* Tickets purchased for the festivals do not include CD of “2”

