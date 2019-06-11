Tinariwen announce new album, Amadjar

Featuring Cass McCombs, Warren Ellis and Sunn 0)))'s Stephen O'Malley

Trailblazing Tuareg rockers Tinariwen have revealed details of their ninth album, Amadjar, to be released by Wedge/PIAS on September 6.

It features Cass McCombs, Warren Ellis and Sunn 0)))’s Stephen O’Malley, among others. Hear “Taqkal Tarha”, featuring Micah Nelson of Promise Of The Real, below:

The album was recorded by a mobile studio in late 2018 at a camp in the desert around Nouakchott, Mauritania, where the band were joined by griotte Noura Mint Seymali and her guitarist husband, Jeiche Ould Chigaly.

Once recorded, a host of Western musicians added instrumentation, including violin from Warren Ellis, mandolin and charango courtesy of Micah Nelson, and guitars from Stephen O’Malley, Cass McCombs and Rodolphe Burger.

Watch an album teaser below:

check out Tinariwen's European tour dates below:

19.06.19 – Paradiso – AMSTERDAM

21.06.19 – ESSAOURIA, MOROCCO

26.06.19 – Plissken Festival – ATHENS

28.06.19 – Klub Studio – KRAKOW

29.06.19 – Progesja – WARSAW

01.07.19 – Dance Festival – MONS

02.07.19 – Tri-p Festival – MILAN

03.07.19 – Villa Ada – ROME

13.07.19 – Belgrave Music Hall – LEEDS

14.07.19 – Citadel Festival – LONDON

16.07.19 – Galway Festival – GALWAY

16.10.19 – Le Figuier Blanc – ARGENTEUIL

17.10.19 – Theatre De Cornouailles – QUIMPER

19.10.19 – La Barakason – NANTES

20.10.19 – La Sirene – LA ROCHELLE

22.10.19 – Big Band Café – HEROUILLE (CAEN)

23.10.19 – Casino De Paris – PARIS

25.10.19 – Hall de Paris Place Recollets -MOISSAC

24.10.19 – La Radiant – LYON

26.10.19 – Trix – ANTWERP

27.10.19 – Het Depot – LOUVEN

28.10.19 – Amager Bio – COPENHAGEN

29.10.19 – Aarhus Train – AARHUS

30.10.19 – Zhaak – DUSSELDORF

31.10.19 – Festsaal Kreuzberg – BERLIN

02.11.19 – Cosmopolite – OSLO

03.11.19 – Goteborgs Symfoniker – GOTHENBURG

04.11.19 – Slaktkyrkan – STOCKHOLM

10.11.19 – Les Docks – LAUSANNE

11.11.19 – Olympia – DUBLIN

12.11.19 – Trinity – BRISTOL

13.11.19 – Manchester Cathedral – MANCHESTER

14.11.19 – EaRTH – LONDON

