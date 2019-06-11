Tinariwen announce new album, Amadjar

Featuring Cass McCombs, Warren Ellis and Sunn 0)))'s Stephen O'Malley
Trailblazing Tuareg rockers Tinariwen have revealed details of their ninth album, Amadjar, to be released by Wedge/PIAS on September 6.
It features Cass McCombs, Warren Ellis and Sunn 0)))’s Stephen O’Malley, among others. Hear “Taqkal Tarha”, featuring Micah Nelson of Promise Of The Real, below:
The album was recorded by a mobile studio in late 2018 at a camp in the desert around Nouakchott, Mauritania, where the band were joined by griotte Noura Mint Seymali and her guitarist husband, Jeiche Ould Chigaly.
Once recorded, a host of Western musicians added instrumentation, including violin from Warren Ellis, mandolin and charango courtesy of Micah Nelson, and guitars from Stephen O’Malley, Cass McCombs and Rodolphe Burger.
Watch an album teaser below:
Pre-order Amadjar here and check out Tinariwen’s European tour dates below:
19.06.19 – Paradiso – AMSTERDAM
21.06.19 – ESSAOURIA, MOROCCO
26.06.19 – Plissken Festival – ATHENS
28.06.19 – Klub Studio – KRAKOW
29.06.19 – Progesja – WARSAW
01.07.19 – Dance Festival – MONS
02.07.19 – Tri-p Festival – MILAN
03.07.19 – Villa Ada – ROME
13.07.19 – Belgrave Music Hall – LEEDS
14.07.19 – Citadel Festival – LONDON
16.07.19 – Galway Festival – GALWAY
16.10.19 – Le Figuier Blanc – ARGENTEUIL
17.10.19 – Theatre De Cornouailles – QUIMPER
19.10.19 – La Barakason – NANTES
20.10.19 – La Sirene – LA ROCHELLE
22.10.19 – Big Band Café – HEROUILLE (CAEN)
23.10.19 – Casino De Paris – PARIS
25.10.19 – Hall de Paris Place Recollets -MOISSAC
24.10.19 – La Radiant – LYON
26.10.19 – Trix – ANTWERP
27.10.19 – Het Depot – LOUVEN
28.10.19 – Amager Bio – COPENHAGEN
29.10.19 – Aarhus Train – AARHUS
30.10.19 – Zhaak – DUSSELDORF
31.10.19 – Festsaal Kreuzberg – BERLIN
02.11.19 – Cosmopolite – OSLO
03.11.19 – Goteborgs Symfoniker – GOTHENBURG
04.11.19 – Slaktkyrkan – STOCKHOLM
10.11.19 – Les Docks – LAUSANNE
11.11.19 – Olympia – DUBLIN
12.11.19 – Trinity – BRISTOL
13.11.19 – Manchester Cathedral – MANCHESTER
14.11.19 – EaRTH – LONDON
