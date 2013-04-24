Thom Yorke says if anyone calls Atoms For Peace a supergroup he’ll “fucking knock their teeth out”

Thom Yorke has jokingly said that if anyone calls his and producer Nigel Godrich's Atoms For Peace project a supergroup to his face, he'll "fucking knock their teeth out". The project also features Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers on bass, percussionist Mauro Refosco and drummer Joey Waronker.

Thom Yorke has jokingly said that if anyone calls his and producer Nigel Godrich’s Atoms For Peace project a supergroup to his face, he’ll “fucking knock their teeth out”.

The project also features Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers on bass, percussionist Mauro Refosco and drummer Joey Waronker.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Yorke also commented on the fact that the group’s debut album Amok recently went into the charts at Number Two, but was kept off the Number One spot by Bruno Mars. “Who the fuck is Bruno Mars?” he said. “Sorry. I’ll get slandered now.”

Yorke confirmed he is making new music at the moment. “What am I doing? I don’t know, really. More electronic crap,” he said. “I think I need a break at some point. I went straight from Radiohead into this. The break’s, like, three days. That’s kind of all I need.”

Yorke added that he isn’t keen on a lot of contemporary DJ culture, though he often DJs himself. “I don’t like this sort of, get paid a lot of money and the DJ comes and he just fucking does his set,” he said. “Which is fine, ’cause he knows it works and he’s worked hard at it – but sometimes, you’re like, “Really? What, really?” I mean, my favorite DJ, if you’re just talking about a performer, is Gaslamp Killer. I think he’s fucking amazing, because he’ll just switch styles and he just doesn’t care.”

He added: “If I’m brutally honest, 90 percent of that whole culture, I don’t get on with. I don’t understand it at all.”

Atoms For Peace will play three shows at London’s Roundhouse venue between July 24-26. These dates will conclude a tour which also features live shows in Paris, Belgium and Germany as well as a number of European festival dates.

Uncut is now available as a digital edition! Download here on your iPad/iPhone and here on your Kindle Fire or Nook.