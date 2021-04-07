Subscribe
The Yardbirds’ Roger The Engineer gets Super Deluxe Edition

3CD+2LP+7” box set includes rare and unreleased material

By Sam Richards

The Yardbirds’ landmark 1966 self-titled album – commonly known as Roger The Engineer, after guitarist Chris Dreja’s cover drawing of recording engineer Roger Cameron – will be reissued in Super Deluxe format by Demon on May 28.

The 3CD+2LP+7” box set features both the mono and stereo versions of the album, remastered by Phil Kinrade at Alchemy Mastering at AIR, overseen by Yardbirds bassist and original album co-producer Paul Samwell-Smith.

“Remastering this album has been a joy,” says Samwell-Smith. “To hear the tracks sounding just as we heard them all those years ago while we were recording them – energetic, edgy, and in your face – is an unexpected treat. In 1966, it was a rare and exciting opportunity to be given a recording studio for five days and allowed to experiment. That excitement still shows.”

The package also includes a CD of newly remastered non-album singles, rare alternate versions and a previously unreleased early mix of “Turn Into Earth”. It comes with a 24-page 12” booklet which includes rare memorabilia and photographs, an exclusive introduction by Jeff Beck, testimonials by Thurston Moore and MC5’s Wayne Kramer, plus an extensive essay and track-by-track liner notes by David French based on new interviews with Jimmy Page, Paul Samwell-Smith, Jim McCarty and Simon Napier-Bell.

The box also contains a newly remastered version of The Yardbirds’ subsequent 7” single “Happenings Ten Years Time Ago”, which featured Led Zeppelin members Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones.

Peruse the full tracklisting below and pre-order the box set – including an indies exclusive coloured vinyl edition – here.

CD 1- Yardbirds [Mono Version]
1. Lost Women
2. Over, Under, Sideways, Down
3. The Nazz Are Blue
4. I Can’t Make Your Way
5. Rack My Mind
6. Farewell
7. Hot House Of Omagararshid
8. Jeff’s Boogie
9. He’s Always There
10. Turn Into Earth
11. What Do You Want
12. Ever Since The World Began

CD 2 – Yardbirds [Stereo Version]
1. Lost Women
2. Over, Under, Sideways, Down
3. The Nazz Are Blue
4. I Can’t Make Your Way
5. Rack My Mind
6. Farewell
7. Hot House Of Omagararshid
8. Jeff’s Boogie
9. He’s Always There
10. Turn Into Earth
11. What Do You Want
12. Ever Since The World Began

CD 3 – 1966 Studio Recordings
1. Mr. Zero – Keith Relf
2. Knowing – Keith Relf
3. Hot House Of Omagararshid (Alternate Mono Mix)
4. He’s Always There (Alternate Stereo Mix)
5. Turn Into Earth (Early Mix)
6. Turn Into Earth (Vocal Track)
7. Turn Into Earth (Alternate Stereo Mix)
8. Ever Since The World Began (Vocal Track)
9. I Can’t Make Your Way (Alternate Stereo Mix)
10. Great Shakes Commercial (Version 1)
11. Great Shakes Commercial (Version 2)
12. Shapes In My Mind (Version 1) – Keith Relf
13. Shapes In My Mind (Version 2) – Keith Relf
14. Happenings Ten Years Time Ago
15. Psycho Daisies
16. Stroll On

LP 1 – Yardbirds [Mono Version]
Side One
1. Lost Women
2. Over, Under, Sideways, Down
3. The Nazz Are Blue
4. I Can’t Make Your Way
5. Rack My Mind
6. Farewell
Side Two
1. Hot House Of Omagararshid
2. Jeff’s Boogie
3. He’s Always There
4. Turn Into Earth
5. What Do You Want
6. Ever Since The World Began

LP 2 – Yardbirds [Stereo Version]
Side One
1. Lost Women
2. Over, Under, Sideways, Down
3. The Nazz Are Blue
4. I Can’t Make Your Way
5. Rack My Mind
6. Farewell
Side Two
1. Hot House Of Omagararshid
2. Jeff’s Boogie
3. He’s Always There
4. Turn Into Earth
5. What Do You Want
6. Ever Since The World Began

7” Single – Happenings Ten Years Time Ago
Side A
Happenings Ten Years Time Ago
Side B
Psycho Daisies

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Waging heavy peace! Introducing the definitive, fully updated 148-page guide to Neil Young. From Buffalo Springfield to Colorado: every album, by every band, reviewed....
Publications

Neil Young – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Velvet Underground, The Black Crowes, Bunny Wailer, Richard Thompson, Nick Cave, Rhiannon Giddens, Laurie Anderson, Blake Mills, Postcard Records, Mogwai and The Selecter
Magazines

Uncut – May 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Check the record! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the visionary genius of The Fall. Every album reviewed! Guest appearances rated! Featuring encounters with...
Publications

The Fall – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Magazines

Uncut – April 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

