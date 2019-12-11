The Who announce intimate show at Kingston Pryzm

Having just released their acclaimed comeback album Who – read Uncut’s review here – The Who have announced one of their smallest shows in years, at Kingston’s 2000-capacity Pryzm on February 14, 2020.

The gig will take place 50 years to the day since The Who played the University Of Leeds Refectory, the show that was captured on their legendary Live At Leeds album.

Tickets for what is billed as a “never-to-be-repeated intimate acoustic show” are available exclusively from the online store of Kingston’s Banquet Records, from 11am today (December 11). Standard tickets cost £13, while ticket and LP bundles are available for £25.



The Who play a series of bigger shows across the UK in March and April, with an orchestra in tow. Dates for those are below, with tickets available here.

March 16 – Manchester Arena

March 18 – Dublin 3 Arena

March 21 – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

March 23 – Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena

March 25 – Leeds First Direct Arena

March 30 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

April 1 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

April 3 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

April 6 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

April 8 – SSE Wembley Arena