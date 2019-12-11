Subscribe
The Who announce intimate show at Kingston Pryzm

To mark the 50th anniversary of Live At Leeds on Feb 14

Sam Richards
Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey of The Who
Credit: Rick Guest

Having just released their acclaimed comeback album Who – read Uncut’s review hereThe Who have announced one of their smallest shows in years, at Kingston’s 2000-capacity Pryzm on February 14, 2020.

The gig will take place 50 years to the day since The Who played the University Of Leeds Refectory, the show that was captured on their legendary Live At Leeds album.

Tickets for what is billed as a “never-to-be-repeated intimate acoustic show” are available exclusively from the online store of Kingston’s Banquet Records, from 11am today (December 11). Standard tickets cost £13, while ticket and LP bundles are available for £25.

The Who play a series of bigger shows across the UK in March and April, with an orchestra in tow. Dates for those are below, with tickets available here.

March 16 – Manchester Arena
March 18 – Dublin 3 Arena
March 21 – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
March 23 – Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena
March 25 – Leeds First Direct Arena
March 30 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
April 1 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena
April 3 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
April 6 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
April 8 – SSE Wembley Arena

