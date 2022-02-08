The Who announce huge ‘The Who Hits Back!’ 2022 North American tour

The Who have announced details of a huge two-part North American tour for 2022 – see the full list of dates and ticket details below.

The tour – dubbed The Who Hits Back! – will begin in late April, with the first leg running until the end of May.

The band will then return to the States in October for another run of dates, which take them through until November.

Advertisement

Speaking of the tour, Roger Daltrey said: “Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around.

“So many livelihoods have been impacted due to COVID, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together – the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got.”

See the full list of The Who’s 2022 North American tour dates below. Tickets go on sale on Friday (February 11) at 10am local time here.

APRIL 2022

22 – Hollywood, Florida, Hard Rock Live

24 – Jacksonville, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

27 – Tampa, Amalie Arena

30 – New Orleans, New Orleans Jazz Festival

MAY 2022

3 – Austin, Moody Center

5 – Dallas, American Airlines Center

8 – The Woodlands, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10 – Oklahoma City, Paycom Center

13 – Memphis, FedEx Forum

15 – Cincinnati, TQL Stadium

18 – Boston, TD Garden

20 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

23 – Washington DC, Capital One Arena

26 – New York, Madison Square Garden

28 – Bethel, Bethel Woods Center of the Arts

Advertisement

OCTOBER

2 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

4 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

7 – Belmont Park, UBS Arena

9 – Columbus, Schottenstein Center

12 – Chicago, United Center

14 – St Louis, Enterprise Center

17 – Denver, Ball Arena

20 – Portland, Moda Center

22 – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

26 – Sacramento, Golden 1 Center

28 – Anaheim, Honda Center

NOVEMBER

1 – Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl

4 – Las Vegas, Dolby Live at Park MGM

5 – Las Vegas, Dolby Live at Park MGM

The Who announce a brand new tour for 2022 . . . THE WHO HITS BACK!

Our North American trek will be another rock n’ roll knockout, kicking off 22 April and running through to May 29 The fall leg starts October 2, 2022 and ends November 5. Full details https://t.co/9YWi1QZVtc pic.twitter.com/xmBgru3Ne3 — The Who (@TheWho) February 7, 2022

The announcement of the tour comes after The Who’s Pete Townshend recently said he’s reluctant to make a new album with the band, because of the “old fashioned way that [they] work”.

The guitarist’s comments come after Daltrey also said he’s reluctant to make another album with The Who because “there’s no record market any more”.

Speaking to Guitar Player magazine, Townshend said: “As far as a new record, it does take quite a lot of time to put together the 20 or 30 songs that are needed for both Roger and I and any producer that we might be working with to cherry-pick the ones that fit the times.

The band, who released their last album WHO in 2019, cancelled their UK and Ireland tour last summer due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.