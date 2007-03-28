The Waterboys Prepare Lightning Strike Tour Of UK

Mike Scott and co hit the road in support of new LP

The Waterboys are to undertake a full tour of the UK starting next month in support of their new album “Book Of Lightning.”

The major tour includes several prestigious venues, including London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 11.

“Book Of Lightening”- the group’s fourth studio album since reforming in 2000, has been co-produced by Mike Scott and Fisherman’s Blues producer Philip Tennant, and is set for release on April 2.

Founder Waterboy and leader, Mike Scott is joined for this new record by regular Waterboys’ keyboardist Richard Naiff, and other long-term alumni Roddy Lorimer (trumpet), Thighpaulsandra (keyboards) and Chris Bruce (guitar) as well as other musicians; drummer Brady Blade, drummer Jeremy Stacey, bassist Mark Smith and guitarist Leo Abrahams.

For a taster of the lyrical and emotional songs that Scott has written, a track “Love Will Shoot You Down” appears on the Uncut Playlist CD, free with the new issue of Uncut on sale from tomorrow (March 29).

The Waterboys major UK tour kicks off on April 20, and calls at:

Bristol, Colston Hall (April 20)



Cardiff, St. David’s Hall (21)



Brighton, Dome (22)



Llandudno, Cymru (24)



Cambridge, Corn Exchange (26)



Ipswich, Regent Theatre (27)



Sheffield, City Hall (28)



Leicester, De Montfort Hall (29)



Oxford, The New Theatre Oxford (May 1)



Manchester, Bridgewater Hall (3)



Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall (4)



Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Hall (5)



Milton Keynes, Stables Theatre (6)



Portsmouth, Guildhall (8)



Norwich, UEA (10)



London, Royal Albert Hall (11)



Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre (12)



York, Grand Opera House (13)



Inverness, The Ironworks (15)



Perth, Concert Hall (16)



Aberdeen, Music Hall (17)



Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom (19)



Edinburgh, Festival Theatre (20)



Gateshead, The Sage (21)