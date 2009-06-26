The Specials’ Jerry Dammers Pays Tribute To Jackson

He had 'one of the greatest gospel shouts of the 20th century'

The Specials‘ Jerry Dammers has paid tribute to Michael Jackson who died yesterday (June 25) saying he had one of “the greatest gospel shouts of the 20th century.”

Dammers, who’s not involved with this years’ Specials reunion, however did criticise the 1996 BRIT awards stage invasion of the singer by former Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker.

Dammers’ statement today reads: “The thing that sometimes seems to get overlooked about Michael Jackson is what an absolutely phenomenal singer he was. He had one of the greatest gospel shouts of the 20th century, quite possibly the last of its kind.”

The outros of some of his songs especially, such as ’Wanna Be Starting Somethin’’, were ecstatic, and, or, full of pain, like the one about the environment, which Jarvis Cocker attacked him for. I like Jarvis, but I personally didn’t really understand the reason for that. ”

Pic credit: PA Photos