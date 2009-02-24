The Specials Add New Live Date

Reformed band add extra date in Leeds this May

The Specials have added an extra date to their sold out UK tour.

The band will play a 7,000-capacity open-air gig at Leeds Millennium Stadium on May 24, tickets go on sale Thursday February 26.

As reported, The Specials’ founder Jerry Dammers, who is not taking part in the tour, exclusively revealed to Uncut he has recorded brand new material with original members Lynval Golding, Horace Painter and Rico Rodriquez.

To read the full interview with Jerry Dammers see this month’s Uncut , on sale now.

