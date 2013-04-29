The Monkees announce North American tour dates

The Monkees have announced details of a 24-date North American tour. The surviving members - Mike Nesmith, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork - will kick off their tour, called A Midsummer's Night With the Monkees, in New York, on July 15. "The reaction to the [2012 reunion] tour was euphoric," Dolenz told Rolling Stone. "It was pretty apparent there was a demand for another one."

The 2012 reunion tour marked the first time Nesmith had played with the band since 1997, when he appeared on some UK dates, and the first time he’s played with the group on American soil since 1970, when he left the Monkees.

For this tour, the band intend to perform their sets in chronological order. Speaking about the death of Davy Jones in February 12, Dolenz admitted, “This time we probably won’t lean so heavily on the David situation. I think we have to move on. Everybody has to move on. He’ll always be remembered and acknowledged, but possibly not as much as on that particular tour. We will, of course, still perform ‘Daydream Believer‘ and all the other hits.”

July 15 Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY



July 16 Citi Performing Arts Center, Boston, MA



July 17 Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ



July 19 NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury, NY



July 20 Mann Music Theatre, Philadelphia, PA



July 21 Warner Theatre, Washington, D.C.



July 23 Memorial Auditorium, Raleigh, NC



July 24 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN



July 26 St. Augustine Amphitheatre, St. Augustine, FL



July 27 Mizner Park Amphitheatre, Boca Raton, FL



July 28 Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, FL



July 31 Long Center, Austin, TX



August 1 Arena Theatre, Houston, TX



August 2 Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie, TX



August 3 Brady Theater, Tulsa, OK



August 5 Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO



August 9 Mesa Arts Center, Mesa, AZ



August 10 Green Valley Events Center, Henderson, NV



August 11 Humphreys, San Diego, CA



August 12 Terrace Theatre, Long Beach, CA



August 14 Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA



August 15 Uptown Theatre, Napa, CA



August 17 Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA



August 18 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR

