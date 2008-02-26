The Last Shadow Puppets Album – Read Uncut’s Preview Here!

Arctic Monkeys Turner And The Rascals' Kane together!

Arctic Monkey frontman Alex Turner’s collaboration with his friend Miles Kane from The Rascals is now complete and set for release through XL records on April 28.

The album project The Age Of The Understatement sees Turner and Kane sharing vocal, guitar and bass duties with Simian Mobile Disco producer James Ford producing and playing drums.

Orchestral and string arranger for the Arcade Fire, Owen Pallet has also contributed to the forthcoming Last of The Shadow Puppets album.

You can get a sneak preview of what the album sounds like by checking out Uncut’s John Mulvey’s blog by clicking here.