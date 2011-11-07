The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn to release solo album in January

The frontman's debut solo album will be titled 'Clear Heart Full Eyes'

The Hold Steady‘s Craig Finn has announced details of his debut solo album.

The singer will release the album, which is titled ‘Clear Heart Full Eyes’, on January 23. It contains 11 tracks in all and has produced by Spoon/And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead knob twiddler Mike McCarthy.

Finn has described the album as “quieter” than his work with The Hold Steady and said he “wanted to gain some experience of making a record with new people”.

He said of ‘Clear Heart Full Eyes’: “I had written a bunch of songs that were outside of the norm for The Hold Steady, a little quieter and perhaps more narrative. I wanted to gain some experience and insight into the process of making a record by working with new people.”

The tracklisting for ‘Clear Heart Full Eyes’ is as follows:

‘Apollo Bay’



‘When No One’s Watching’



‘No Future’



‘New Friend Jesus’



‘Jackson’



‘Terrified Eyes’



‘Western Pier’



‘Honolulu Blues’



‘Rented Room’



‘Balcony’



‘Not Much Left Of Us’

