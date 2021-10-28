The Delines announce new album The Sea Drift; share track “Little Earl”

The Delines return with a new album, The Sea Drift, released on February 11, 2022 via Decor records.

A collaboration between Willy Vlautin and Amy Boone, The Sea Drift is the third album from The Delines. You can watch the video for the first track from the album, “Little Earl” here:

The Sea Drift is available to pre-order by clicking here.

The tracklisting for The Sea Drift is:

Little Earl

Kid Codeine

Drowning In Plain Sight

All Along The Ride

Lynnett’s Lament

Hold Me Slow

Surfers In Twilight

Past The Shadows

This Ain’t No Getaway

Saved From The Sea

The Gulf Drift Lament

Meanwhile, The Delines will also play the UK in February next year:

Wednesday 9th February – Cork – Live At St Luke’s

Thursday 10th February – Belfast – Rosemary St Church

Friday 11th February – Kilkenny – Set Theatre

Saturday 12th February – Dublin – Liberty Hall Theatre

Sunday 13th February – Bury – The Met

Monday 14th February – Bristol – The Fleece

Tuesday 15th February – Pocklington – Arts Centre

Wednesday 16th February – Newcastle – Gosforth Civic

Thursday 17th February – Glasgow – St Luke’s

Friday 18th February – Nottingham – Metronome

Saturday 19th February – London – Union Chapel