The Dead Weather Announce Full UK Tour

Jack White's project coming over in October

The Dead Weather have announced a full UK tour, their first since forming, to take place this October.

Jack White and The Kills‘ Alison Mosshart-led group will play seven live dates from October 19 – 29, and tickets for the anticipated tour dates go on sale on Friday August 14 at 9am.

The Dead Weather’s UK tour dates are:



Manchester Academy (October 19)

Newcastle O2 Academy (21)

Edinburgh Picture House (22)

Leeds O2 Academy (23)

Bristol O2 Academy (25)

Birmingham O2 Academy (26)

London Brixton O2 Academy (29)

