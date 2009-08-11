The Dead Weather Announce Full UK Tour

Jack White's project coming over in October
The Dead Weather have announced a full UK tour, their first since forming, to take place this October.
Jack White and The Kills‘ Alison Mosshart-led group will play seven live dates from October 19 – 29, and tickets for the anticipated tour dates go on sale on Friday August 14 at 9am.
The Dead Weather’s UK tour dates are:
- Manchester Academy (October 19)
- Newcastle O2 Academy (21)
- Edinburgh Picture House (22)
- Leeds O2 Academy (23)
- Bristol O2 Academy (25)
- Birmingham O2 Academy (26)
- London Brixton O2 Academy (29)
