The Beatles Let It Be… Naked arrives on iTunes with bonus ‘studio banter’

The stripped back, ‘naked’ version of The Beatles‘ Let It Be album is available on iTunes for the first time today (April 3), complete with added bonus material including recordings of the band’s “studio banter.”

Let It Be… Naked was first released in 2003 and features the same songs on the 1970 album minus Phil Spector’s famous wall of sound production. The version placed on the iTunes store this week features additional material such as music videos for the ‘Naked’ versions of “Get Back” and “Don’t Let Me Down” as well as 20 minutes of recorded “studio banter” from the 1969 studio sessions.

Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr had no involvement musically on the 2003 album, nor did Beatles producer Sir George Martin. It was left instead to Allan Rouse, Guy Massey and Paul Hicks, of Abbey Road Studios in London to finish the alternate version of the band’s final album.

Meanwhile, a signed copy of The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band has sold at auction for $290,500 (£191,000).

The record was purchased by an anonymous buyer at an auction in Dallas, US on Saturday (March 30). The sale was originally estimated to be around $35,000, with the final price shattering the previous record for a similar item.