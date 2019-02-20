Stereolab announce 2019 world tour

Plus deluxe reissues of two more albums
Stereolab have confirmed their reunion by announcing a lengthy world tour kicking off in late May.
On May 3, they will also reissue 1993’s Transient Random Noise-Bursts With Announcements and 1994’s Mars Audiac Quintet as expanded and re-mastered editions via Warp Records and Duophonic UHF Disks.
Each album has been remastered from the original 1/2″ tapes by Bo Kondren at Calyx Mastering and overseen by Tim Gane. Bonus material will include alternate takes, 4-track demos and unreleased mixes. The initial vinyl editions will be pressed onto triple clear vinyl with a poster/insert containing sleevenotes by Gane. They will also include a lottery-style scratch card – all winners will receive a limited edition 12″ EP.
Listen to an early version of “French Disco” from the Transient Random Noise-Bursts With Announcements reissue below:
Peruse the full list of Stereolab 2019 tourdates below:
May 30th | Brussels, BE – Botanique/Orangerie
May 31st | Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret
June 1st | Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound
June 6th | Porto, PT – Primavera Sound
June 6th | Bordeaux, FR – Rock School Barbey
June 9th | Paris, FR – Vilette Sonique
June 11th | Brighton, UK – Concorde 2
June 12th | London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
June 15th | Bristol, UK – SWX
June 16th | Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute 1
June 18th | Sheffield, UK – Leadmill
June 19th | Manchester, UK – Albert Hall
June 20th | Newcastle, UK – Boiler Shop
June 21st | Leeds, UK – Leeds Uni Stylus
June 22nd | Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvinisers
June 24th | Belfast, UK – Empire
June 25th | Dublin, IE – Vicar Street
Aug 6th-10th | Oslo, NO – Oya Festival
Aug 15th-18th | Brecon Beacons, UK – Green Man Festival
Sept 16th | El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace
Sept 17th | Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
Sept 19th | San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
Sept 20th | Austin, TX – Mohawk
Sept 21st | Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre
Sept 23rd | Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
Sept 25th | Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
Sept 26th | Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
Sept 27th | Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Sept 28th | Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Sept 29th | Boston, MA – Royale
Oct 1st | Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
Oct 2nd | Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
Oct 3rd | Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
Oct 4th | Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall
Oct 5th | Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
Oct 7th | Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre
Oct 8th | Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
Oct 10th | Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
Oct 11th | Joshua Tree, CA – Desert Daze
Oct 13th | Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
Oct 14th | Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Oct 15th | Seattle, WA – The Showbox
Oct 18th | San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Oct 19th | San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Tickets go on general sale on Friday (Feb 22) although you can sign up to a pre-sale here.
