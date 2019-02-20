Stereolab announce 2019 world tour

Plus deluxe reissues of two more albums

Stereolab have confirmed their reunion by announcing a lengthy world tour kicking off in late May.

On May 3, they will also reissue 1993’s Transient Random Noise-Bursts With Announcements and 1994’s Mars Audiac Quintet as expanded and re-mastered editions via Warp Records and Duophonic UHF Disks.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Each album has been remastered from the original 1/2″ tapes by Bo Kondren at Calyx Mastering and overseen by Tim Gane. Bonus material will include alternate takes, 4-track demos and unreleased mixes. The initial vinyl editions will be pressed onto triple clear vinyl with a poster/insert containing sleevenotes by Gane. They will also include a lottery-style scratch card – all winners will receive a limited edition 12″ EP.

Listen to an early version of “French Disco” from the Transient Random Noise-Bursts With Announcements reissue below:

Peruse the full list of Stereolab 2019 tourdates below:

May 30th | Brussels, BE – Botanique/Orangerie

May 31st | Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret

June 1st | Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound

June 6th | Porto, PT – Primavera Sound

June 6th | Bordeaux, FR – Rock School Barbey

June 9th | Paris, FR – Vilette Sonique

June 11th | Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

June 12th | London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

June 15th | Bristol, UK – SWX

June 16th | Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute 1

June 18th | Sheffield, UK – Leadmill

June 19th | Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

June 20th | Newcastle, UK – Boiler Shop

June 21st | Leeds, UK – Leeds Uni Stylus

June 22nd | Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvinisers

June 24th | Belfast, UK – Empire

June 25th | Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

Aug 6th-10th | Oslo, NO – Oya Festival

Aug 15th-18th | Brecon Beacons, UK – Green Man Festival

Sept 16th | El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

Sept 17th | Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

Sept 19th | San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

Sept 20th | Austin, TX – Mohawk

Sept 21st | Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre

Sept 23rd | Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

Sept 25th | Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Sept 26th | Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Sept 27th | Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Sept 28th | Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Sept 29th | Boston, MA – Royale

Oct 1st | Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

Oct 2nd | Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Oct 3rd | Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

Oct 4th | Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall

Oct 5th | Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Oct 7th | Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

Oct 8th | Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

Oct 10th | Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Oct 11th | Joshua Tree, CA – Desert Daze

Oct 13th | Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

Oct 14th | Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Oct 15th | Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Oct 18th | San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Oct 19th | San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (Feb 22) although you can sign up to a pre-sale here.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The April 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with John Lennon on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Keith Richards, Anne Briggs, Edwyn Collins, Lou Reed, Humble Pie, Robert Forster, Jenny Lewis, James Brown and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Pond, Ex Hex, Hand Habits, Lambchop, Stephen Malkmus, Kel Assouf and Patty Griffin.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.