Stephen Street: ‘I’d love to make a new album with Blur’

Producer Stephen Street has said he would to love make a new album with Blur.

Street, who was responsible for producing several of the band’s LPs including ‘Modern Life Is Rubbish’, ‘Parklife’, ‘The Great Escape’ and ‘Blur’, said he hasn’t been approached but it would be great to be asked.

He also confirmed that William Orbit has produced the track 'Under The Westway' which Damon Albarn and Graham Coxon unveiled earlier this week.

“I’ve not been approached about a new record and I doubt I will be,” he told Louderthanwar.com. “I don’t think we should assume that they’ll make an album, I got the impression that they don’t want the pressure of having to make a new record.”

He added: “Obviously I would love to be asked to produce them again but, I don’t know, they haven’t asked me to do the ‘Under the Westway’ track – William Orbit is involved apparently – but I don’t know.”

Orbit recently hinted that he had been working with the pair in the studio.

