Spiritualized to play Acoustic Mainline show in Hackney

With a backdrop of 1001 candles

Spiritualized have announced that they will play a special ‘Acoustic Mainline’ show at London’s Hackney Empire on September 14.

It’s part of the travelling Somewhere festival, whose trademark is that all acts play in front of a backdrop of 1001 candles.

Jason Pierce first toured as Spiritualized Acoustic Mainline in 2007, accompanied by piano, string quartet and a trio of gospel singers. Tickets for the Hackney Empire show go on sale at 10am on Friday (July 19) from here.

Other artists confirmed for the London leg of Somewhere include The Libertines’ Caral Barat and Peter Doherty, who play two acoustic shows at Hackney Empire on September 5 and 6.

