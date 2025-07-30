Devendra Banhart has announced a 20th anniversary reissue of his album, Cripple Crow. It’s due on September 12, and marks the first release on Banhart’s own label Heavy Flowers, distributed by Secretly Distribution.

To coincide with this news, Banhart has released a demo of “I Feel Just Like A Child”.

The Cripple Crow 20th Anniversary album reissue includes a third bonus LP featuring “The Seventies” (a never-before-released recording from the Cripple Crow sessions), “Shame” (the long out of print B-side to “Long Haired Child”), five previously unreleased demos and two live recordings. It also includes expanded artwork and liner notes written by Banhart himself.

See below for the full deluxe edition tracklisting.

LP 1:

Now That I Know

Santa Maria da Feira

Hear Somebody Say

Long Haired Child

Lazy Butterfly

Quédate Luna

Queen Bee

I Feel Just Like A Child

Some People Ride The Wave

The Beatles

Dragonflys

Cripple Crow

Inaniel

LP 2:

Hey Mama Wolf

How’s About Tellin’ A Story

Chinese Children

Sawkill River

I Love That Man

Luna De Margarita

Korean Dogwood

Little Boys

Canela

There’s Always Something Happening?

La Ley

Chicken

Stewed Bard Of An Old Oak Tree

La Pastorcita Perdida

Lickity Split

LP 3:

Shame

The Seventies

How’s About Tellin’ A Story (Demo)

A Jalisco (Demo)

I Feel Just Like a Child (Demo)

So Long City (Demo)

Long Haired Child (Live)

Mama Wolf (Live)

Tarot (Demo)

A day before the release of Cripple Crow 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, Banhart will embark on a limited run of performances in the USA, UK, and EU, including a show at London’s Union Chapel on November 12.

Devendra Banhart Tour Dates:

11 September: Center for the Arts of Homer – Homer, NY*

12 September: Bearsville Theater – Woodstock, NY*

13 September: The Stone Church – Brattleboro, VT*

14 September: SPACE Gallery – Portland, ME*

16 September: National Sawdust – Brooklyn, NY*

17 September: National Sawdust – Brooklyn, NY*

18 September: Institute of Contemporary Art – Boston, MA*

8 November: Le Guess Who? – Utrecht, NL

10 November: Le Trianon – Paris, FR

12 November: Union Chapel – London, UK

14 November: Church of Our Lady of Laeken – Brussels, BE

16 November: Antigel Festival. – Geneva, CH

17 November: Mühle Hunziken – Bern, CH

20 November: La Plazeta – Valencia, SP

22 November: Tetro Lope de Vega – Madrid, SP

24 November: Theatro Circo – Braga, PT

25 November: Theatro Tivoli – Lisbon, PT

