Devendra Banhart has announced a 20th anniversary reissue of his album, Cripple Crow. It's due on September 12, and marks the first release on Banhart’s own label Heavy Flowers, distributed by Secretly Distribution.
To coincide with this news, Banhart has released a demo of “I Feel Just Like A Child”.
The Cripple Crow 20th Anniversary album reissue includes a third bonus LP featuring “The Seventies” (a never-before-released recording from the Cripple Crow sessions), “Shame” (the long out of print B-side to “Long Haired Child”), five previously unreleased demos and two live recordings. It also includes expanded artwork and liner notes written by Banhart himself.
See below for the full deluxe edition tracklisting.
LP 1:
Now That I Know
Santa Maria da Feira
Hear Somebody Say
Long Haired Child
Lazy Butterfly
Quédate Luna
Queen Bee
I Feel Just Like A Child
Some People Ride The Wave
The Beatles
Dragonflys
Cripple Crow
Inaniel
LP 2:
Hey Mama Wolf
How’s About Tellin’ A Story
Chinese Children
Sawkill River
I Love That Man
Luna De Margarita
Korean Dogwood
Little Boys
Canela
There’s Always Something Happening?
La Ley
Chicken
Stewed Bard Of An Old Oak Tree
La Pastorcita Perdida
Lickity Split
LP 3:
Shame
The Seventies
How’s About Tellin’ A Story (Demo)
A Jalisco (Demo)
I Feel Just Like a Child (Demo)
So Long City (Demo)
Long Haired Child (Live)
Mama Wolf (Live)
Tarot (Demo)
A day before the release of Cripple Crow 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, Banhart will embark on a limited run of performances in the USA, UK, and EU, including a show at London’s Union Chapel on November 12.
Devendra Banhart Tour Dates:
11 September: Center for the Arts of Homer – Homer, NY*
12 September: Bearsville Theater – Woodstock, NY*
13 September: The Stone Church – Brattleboro, VT*
14 September: SPACE Gallery – Portland, ME*
16 September: National Sawdust – Brooklyn, NY*
17 September: National Sawdust – Brooklyn, NY*
18 September: Institute of Contemporary Art – Boston, MA*
8 November: Le Guess Who? – Utrecht, NL
10 November: Le Trianon – Paris, FR
12 November: Union Chapel – London, UK
14 November: Church of Our Lady of Laeken – Brussels, BE
16 November: Antigel Festival. – Geneva, CH
17 November: Mühle Hunziken – Bern, CH
20 November: La Plazeta – Valencia, SP
22 November: Tetro Lope de Vega – Madrid, SP
24 November: Theatro Circo – Braga, PT
25 November: Theatro Tivoli – Lisbon, PT
