Sigur Ros frontman: ‘I love David Guetta, Nicki Minaj and Rihanna’

Ambient Icelandic rockers Sigur Ros have revealed their love for commercial pop music.

Singer Jonsi Birgisson told Gigwise: “I really like the typical pop I hear on the radio. I don’t buy it, but when I hear it on the radio when I’m driving I turn it up.” He added: “I like Nicki Minaj and David Guetta – who everybody hates – but I think he has some good songs! ‘Titanium’ is really good, I especially like that one. I like Rihanna too…I like Nicki Minaj too…I really like ‘Superbass’, but I don’t like the new one. I expected something more flamboyant and over the top.”

Sigur Ros are set to release their sixth studio album ‘Valtari’ on May 28. It will be the follow up to 2008’s ‘Með suð í eyrum við spilum endalaust’ and puts an end to their short-live “indefinite hiatus”.

In November, Sigur Ros released was ‘Inni’, a concert film and live album documenting the group’s final two shows of their last world tour at London’s Alexandra Palace.

The band will play their first UK show for four years at Bestival in September. They are also booked for festivals in Canada, France, Japan and Ireland. Bestival will take place from September 6–9 at Robin Hill Park on the Isle Of Wight.