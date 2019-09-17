Send us your questions for Underworld

Karl Hyde and Rick Smith will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut

On October 25, Underworld will release a new 7xCD + Blu-Ray box set called Drift Series 1, collecting all the work they’ve been meting out via their YouTube channel on a weekly basis since November last year – a creative, multimedia splurge to rival their 90s heyday.

Featuring a number of intriguing collaborations – including with experimental rockers The Necks and Guardian journalist Aditya Chakrabortty – Drift Series 1 encompasses everything from antsy techno bangers to wistful travelogues, while always retaining the instantly recognisable Underworld stamp.

Drift Series 1 has also been condensed onto a single CD or LP, which stands up against any of their more conventional albums, going back to the revelatory Dubnobasswithmyheadman in 1994.

Watch a video for their latest track “S T A R” below:

