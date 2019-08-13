Send us your questions for Bruce Hornsby

He'll field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut

If you score a Billboard No 1 with one of your first singles, it’s inevitably going to overshadow the rest of your career somewhat. That’s just the way it is – some things will never change.

But, as evidenced by this year’s excellent Absolute Zero, Bruce Hornsby has travelled a long way since breaking out with The Range in the mid-’80s. The album combines the smooth yet subtle complex heartland rock he’s best known for, with neo-classical, jazz, funk and avant-garde flourishes, reflecting a long and varied career.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

For years, the singer and pianist has been part of the Grateful Dead family, playing with the band for 12 years and continuing to perform with a variety of Dead spin-off projects. His own solo albums have incorporated everything from bluegrass to jazz, with guests of the calibre of Wayne Shorter and Eric Clapton. He’s played on records by everyone from Bob Dylan to Chaka Khan, and formed fruitful creative partnerships with the likes of Ricky Skaggs and Spike Lee, who’s recruited Hornsby to provide music for numerous film and TV projects, most recently Blackkklansman.

And while his signature blend of piano-led Southern rock and smooth jazz was, for years, considered a little unfashionable, a new generation led by Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has reappraised the music’s subtle complexities and emotional resonance. Vernon guests on Absolute Zero, with Hornsby returning the favour on Bon Iver’s new one, i,i.

So what do you want to ask Bruce Hornsby? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Thursday (August 15) – please note the new email address – and Bruce will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut. You can also peruse his 2019 tour dates below:

01/11/19 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

03/11/19 London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

04/11/19 Cologne Theater Am Tanzbrunnen

07/11/19 Berlin Admiralspalast

08/11/19 Antwerp De Roma

11/11/19 Utrecht Tivoli

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from July 18, and available to order online now – with The Who on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Blue Note, Dr John, Quentin Tarantino, Joan Shelley, Ty Segall, Buzzcocks, Ride, Lucinda Williams, Lloyd Cole and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Modern Nature, Sleater-Kinney, Ezra Furman and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.