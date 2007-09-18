See New Snippet From Oasis Road Movie

Another clip is made available from Lord Don't Slow Me Down

Another new snippet has been made available from the forthcoming DVD release of [b]Oasis[/b]’ on-the-road movie ‘[b]Lord Don’t Slow Me Down[/b]’.

The film, which was released in selected cinemas last year will come with a host of extras – including voice commentaries from all of the band, plus footage of the Q&A [b]Noel Gallagher[/b] hosted in New York last year.

A second disc captures Oasis’ Manchester homecoming show at [b]Eastlands Stadium[/b] too, which includes footage sent in by fans who attended the show.

‘Lord Don’t Slow Me Down’ is scheduled for release on October 29.

See clip three from the film here:

