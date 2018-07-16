Roy Harper announces new UK dates

March tour celebrates 50 years of "monumental classics"

Roy Harper has announced a UK tour for March 2019.

The tour is subtitled “50 Years Of Monumental Classics Including ‘McGoohan’s Blues'”. Next year marks the 50th anniversary of Harper’s breakthrough album Folkjokeopus, which includes the key song “McGoohan’s Blues”.

Says Harper: “Partly because many of the things I wrote about in ‘McGoohan’s Blues’ in 1968 are still very relevant 50 years later, and partly because my third record was a watershed moment in my recording life, it’s been long in my mind that I should dust it off and bring it on tour again.”

See the full list of Roy Harper tour dates below:

Tuesday 12th March 2019 : Birmingham Symphony Hall

Thursday 14th March 2019 : Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Saturday 16th March 2019 : London Palladium

Monday 18th March 2019 : Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Wednesday 20th March 2019 : Gateshead Sage

Friday 22nd March 2019 : Leeds Town Hall

