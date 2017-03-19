Barack Obama, The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen lead tributes to Chuck Berry

The rock'n'roll pioneer has died aged 90

Tributes have been paid to Chuck Berry, who has died aged 90.

Barack Obama, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen, Brian Wilson, Ron Wood, Rod Stewart and Ringo Starr have all expressed their sadness at Berry’s passing.

The news of Berry’s death was broken by Missouri police. Writing on a Facebook post, St Charles County police said in a post on Facebook they responded to a medical emergency at a property at approximately 12.40pm local time today (Saturday, March 18).

“The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry.

The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement.”

The Rolling Stones issued a statement collectively, saying they were “deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry.

“He was a true pioneer of rock ‘n’ roll and a massive influence on us. Chuck was not only a brilliant guitarist, singer and performer, but most importantly, he was a master craftsman as a songwriter. His songs will live forever.”

While more personal tributes were paid by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood.

Meanwhile, Bruce Springsteen described Berry’s death as “a tremendous loss of a giant for the ages.”

You can read more tributes below.

