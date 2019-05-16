The Rolling Stones announce rescheduled US tour dates

Jagger and co and back in the saddle from June 21

The Rolling Stones have announced the rescheduled dates for their US tour, which was postponed earlier this year due to Mick Jagger’s heart surgery.

The tour kicks off at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 21 and includes a brand new date in New Orleans. See the full list of rescheduled dates below:

Tickets for the original shows remain valid.

The news follows footage that emerged yesterday of Mick Jagger looking back to his old self in the dance studio…

