The Rolling Stones announce new US tour dates

The No Filter tour visits 13 American stadiums between April and June 2019

The Rolling Stones have announced another leg of their ongoing No Filter tour, visiting 13 stadiums across the USA between April and June 2019.

See the full list of new dates below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

April 20, 2019 Miami Gardens, FL Hard Rock Stadium

April 24, 2019 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field

April 28, 2019 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

May 7, 2019 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

May 11, 2019 Pasadena, CA The Rose Bowl

May 18, 2019 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s®️ Stadium

May 22, 2019 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

May 26, 2019 Denver, CO Broncos Stadium at Mile High

May 31, 2019 Washington, D.C. FedExField

June 4, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

June 8, 2019 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

June 13, 2019 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

June 21, 2019 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

Or if you prefer, watch Mick Jagger set them to music:

Tickets for these dates will go on sale Friday, November 30 – more details here. There is a pre-sale for American Express® Card Members beginning Wednesday, November 28 at 10am local time.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The January 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Jack White on the cover. Inside, White heads up our Review Of The Year – which also features the best new albums, archive releases, films and books of the last 12 months. Aside from White, there are exclusive interviews with Paul Weller, Elvis Costello, Stephen Malkmus, Courtney Barnett, Low and Mélissa Laveaux. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best music of 2018.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.