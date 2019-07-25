Robbie Robertson announces new solo album, Sinematic

Hear “I Hear You Paint Houses” featuring Van Morrison

Robbie Robertson has announced details of his new solo album, Sinematic.

The record is Robertson’s first new solo release since 2011’s How To Become Clairvoyant.

Below, you can hear “I Hear You Paint Houses” from the album. The track features Van Morrison and will appear in Martin Scorsese‘s new film, The Irishman.

Sinematic is set for release on September 20 via UMC. The album is available now for preorder on CD,

digital and 180-gram 2LP, with a Deluxe Edition, limited to 1000 copies, to follow on October 25.

The album also ties in with a new documentary, Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson And The Band, based on his 2016 memoir, Witness. The film is due to premiere on September 5 at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival.

Aside from Van Morrison, other guests on the album include Jim Keltner, Derek Trucks and Doyle Bramhall II.

SINEMATIC CD/DIGITAL TRACK LIST

I Hear You Paint Houses

Once Were Brothers

Dead End Kid

Hardwired

Walk In Beauty Way

Let Love Reign

Shanghai Blues

Wandering Souls

Street Serenade

The Shadow

Beautiful Madness

Praying For Rain

Remembrance

SINEMATIC 2LP VINYL TRACK LIST

SIDE A

I Hear You Paint Houses

Once We Were Brothers

Dead End Kid

SIDE B

Hardwired

Walk In Beauty Way

Let Love Reign

SIDE C

Shanghai Blues

Wandering Souls

Street Serenade

The Shadow

SIDE D

Beautiful Madness

Praying For Rain

Remembrance

