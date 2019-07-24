The Replacements announce Dead Man’s Pop box set

Includes a stripped-down redux of Don't Tell A Soul, plus unreleased Tom Waits session

The Replacements will release a 4xCD + 1xLP box set called Dead Man’s Pop via Rhino on September 27.

The centrepiece of the package is a stripped-down version of their 1989 album Don’t Tell A Soul, which the band always regarded as too slick.

Dead Man’s Pop features a newly completed mix of the album by Don’t Tell A Soul producer Matt Wallace, based on his 1988 Paisley Park mix; a disc of unreleased recordings, including a session with Tom Waits; plus the band’s entire June 2, 1989 show at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. In total, the box includes 60 tracks, 58 of which have never been heard before.

Presented in a 12×12 hardcover book – loaded with dozens of rarely seen photos – the box set features a detailed history of the Don’t Tell A Soul era written by Bob Mehr, who also wrote Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements.

Mehr writes: “While it’s impossible to unhear a record that’s been around for three decades, Don’t Tell A Soul Redux is the album the band made and intended to release. In addition to Matt Wallace’s mix, Redux also restores several crucial elements from the sessions, including original drums tracks, vocal takes and tempos that were altered in post-production… [and] the band’s original sequence of the album.”

Wallace says: “The true spirit of The Replacements was always there on the recordings we did back in 1988, and now you can hear and feel it clearly… This was the project of a lifetime for me when we recorded it 30-plus years ago, and it’s even truer today as we’ve finally fulfilled our original vision.”

Check out the tracklisting below and pre-order Dead Man’s Pop here, where the first 500 purchasers will also receive a 14-track cassette featuring highlights from the box along with two additional unreleased tracks: the outtake “Asking Me Lies” and an instrumental of “I Won’t” (Bearsville Version). The cassette also features the original, unused cover art for Don’t Tell A Soul.

Disc One: Don’t Tell A Soul Redux

“Talent Show” – Matt Wallace Mix *

“I’ll Be You” – Matt Wallace Mix *

“We’ll Inherit The Earth” – Matt Wallace Mix *

“Achin’ To Be” – Matt Wallace Mix *

“Darlin’ One” – Matt Wallace Mix *

“Back To Back” – Matt Wallace Mix *

“I Won’t” – Matt Wallace Mix *

“Asking Me Lies” – Matt Wallace Mix *

“They’re Blind” – Matt Wallace Mix *

“Anywhere’s Better Than Here” – Matt Wallace Mix *

“Rock ’n’ Roll Ghost” – Matt Wallace Mix *

Disc Two: We Know The Night: Rare and Unreleased

“Portland” – Alternate Mix (Bearsville Version) *

“Achin’ To Be” – Bearsville Version *

“I’ll Be You” – Bearsville Version *

“Wake Up” – Alternate Mix – Bearsville Version *

“We’ll Inherit The Earth” – Bearsville Version *

“Last Thing In The World” *

“They’re Blind” – Bearsville Version *

“Rock ’n’ Roll Ghost” – Bearsville Version *

“Darlin’ One” – Bearsville Version *

“Talent Show” – Demo Version

“Dance On My Planet” *

“We Know The Night” – Alternate Outtake *

“Ought To Get Love” – Alternate Mix *

“Gudbuy T’Jane” – Outtake

“Lowdown Monkey Blues” – Featuring Tom Waits *

“If Only You Were Lonely” – Featuring Tom Waits *

“We Know The Night” – Featuring Tom Waits (Rehearsal) *

“We Know The Night” – Featuring Tom Waits (Full Band Version) *

“I Can Help” – Featuring Tom Waits *

“Date To Church” – Matt Wallace Remix*

Disc Three: The Complete Inconcerated Live, Part One

“Alex Chilton” *

“Talent Show” *

“Back To Back” *

“I Don’t Know” *

“The Ledge” *

“Waitress In The Sky” *

“Anywhere’s Better Than Here” *

“Nightclub Jitters” *

“Cruella De Ville” *

“Achin’ To Be” *

“Asking Me Lies” *

“Bastards Of Young” *

“Answering Machine” *

“Little Mascara” *

“I’ll Be You” *



Disc Four: The Complete Inconcerated Live, Part Two

“Darlin’ One” *

“I Will Dare” *

“Another Girl, Another Planet” *

“I Won’t” *

“Unsatisfied” *

“We’ll Inherit The Earth” *

“Can’t Hardly Wait” *

“Color Me Impressed” *

“Born To Lose” *

“Never Mind” *

“Here Comes A Regular” *

“Valentine” *

“Left Of The Dial” *

“Black Diamond” *

* previously unreleased

