REM announce 25th anniversary reissue of Monster

Includes previously unreleased demos and new Scott Litt remix

REM have announced details of the 25th anniversary reissue of their 1994 album Monster.

A five-CD, one-Blu-ray deluxe box set will include the original album, a special 2019 remix from Monster producer Scott Litt, a CD of previously unreleased demos from the album and a complete live 1995 performance captured in Chicago.

The accompanying Blu-ray will offer Monster in both hi-resolution audio and 5.1 Surround Sound, as well as the 90-minute film Road Movie, which documents REM’s 1995 tour, and all six music videos from Monster. The collection will be packaged in a portfolio book, featuring liner notes by journalist Matthew Perpetua — with new insight from band members — and archival photographs.

An expanded edition of Monster, offering the original album and the 2019 remixed version, will also be available in 2xLP 180-gram vinyl or 2xCD versions, both featuring reimagined cover art by longtime REM designer Chris Bilheimer. The remastered album will also be available as a standalone 180-gram vinyl LP, with Bilheimer’s original Monster art. Digital editions of the album will mirror the complete deluxe audio content.

Hear Scott Litt’s new remix of “What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?” below:

Check out the full tracklistings and pre-order all the new Monster editions here.

