Real Estate announce new album, The Main Thing

Watch a video for the first single “Paper Cup”, featuring Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath

Credit: Jake Michaels

Real Estate have announced that their new album The Main Thing will be released by Domino on February 28.

Watch a video for the first single “Paper Cup”, featuring Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath, below:

“Paper Cup is a song about getting older and realising that this thing that I fell into doing over ten years ago – being a musician, writing songs, being a guy in a band – this may end up being my life’s work,” says Real Estate frontman Martin Courtney. “Watching the people around me change and evolve, take on new challenges, and feeling sort of stuck in a rut, in a way. Feeling uncertain of the validity of being an artist in an age of climate change and general political and social unrest around the world.

“It’s a song about questioning your chosen path in life and searching for meaning in what you do. Those questions don’t really get resolved in this song, but ironically, the process of making this record – really diving deep and trying to make it the best thing we’ve ever made – reaffirmed in me, and I think in all of us in this band, why we are doing this.”

You can read Martin Courtney talking about his favourite formative records in the new issue of Uncut, in shops tomorrow – more about that here.

