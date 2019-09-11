Randy Newman announces UK shows

Three 'An Evening With' dates in June 2020

Randy Newman has announced three UK dates for June 2020.

Check out the details of the shows, billed as ‘An Evening With Randy Newman’, below:

Sun Jun 7 UK | Royal Festival Hall, London

Tue Jun 9 UK | Sage, Gateshead

Wed Jun 10 UK | Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday (September 13) from here (for London and Edinburgh) and here (for Gateshead).

