Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood returns to the stage…

He'll appear at the Caught By The River Social Club

Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood is due to take part in a forthcoming Caught By The River Social Club event.

It will take place on Sunday, November 15 at Bush Hall, London, W12 and will comprise music, film, talk and poetry.

Greenwood will appear in conversation with author Richard Skelton, who will discuss his latest book, Beyond the Fell Wall, published by Little Toller Books in November.

The event will also feature, Darren Hayman‘s Thankful Villages project. A Thankful Village is a village where every soldier returned alive from World War I – Hayman is currently visiting all 54 of these villages, making a piece of music and short film for each one. He will be providing a taster of both the films and music from this project.

A live performance from July Skies, whose debut album Dreaming of Spires was first released in 2002.

Poetry from Faber New Poet Will Burns and Martha Sprackland and a DJ set from Frances Castle.

You can find more details about the event by clicking here and you can buy tickets by clicking here.

