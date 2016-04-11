Radiohead reportedly filmed new music video with Paul Thomas Anderson

Anderson and Jonny Greenwood have worked together previously

Radiohead have reportedly shot a new music video with director Paul Thomas Anderson. According to author and stand-up comedienne Stefanie Wilder-Taylor, the band filmed part of the new video at her house in Los Angeles.

According to Fact, she revealed this in a new episode of podcast For Crying Out Loud, “So I’m at home and there’s a knock at the door… there’s a guy with a clipboard. I came to the door with a scowl on my face and the guy says, ‘hey, we’re in the neighbourhood, we’re going to be shooting a music video.’… Then the guy goes – ‘it’s Radiohead!’ I can’t tell you anything about it.” She goes on to say she met Anderson the following day after he visited her house.

Anderson has worked with Jonny Greenwood previously on the soundtracks for There Will Be Blood, The Master and Inherent Vice.

Radiohead will be going on tour in support of their upcoming ninth album. They will play the following dates:

May 20-21 – Amsterdam: Heineken Music Hall

May 23-24 – Paris: Le Zenith

May 26-28 – London: The Roundhouse

July 26-27 – New York: Madison Square Garden

August 4, 8 – Los Angeles: Shrine Auditorium

October 3-4 – Mexico City: Palacio De Los Deportes

