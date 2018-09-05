Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack to feature Live Aid songs

Plus new versions of "Don't Stop Me Now", "We Will Rock You" and "Smile"

Queen have revealed full details of the soundtrack album that will be released on October 19 to accompany their upcoming biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

It includes five songs from their historic 1985 Live Aid performance, never previously issued in audio form. The 22-track album features several other previously unreleased live tracks from throughout Queen’s career, as well as brand new versions of some old favourites.

“We Will Rock You” starts out as the studio version, then seamlessly blends into a live performance with audience participation. “Don’t Stop Me Now” features Brian May’s newly recorded guitar parts and is much closer to how the band plays the track live today.

“Doing All Right” was originally recorded by Smile, the predecessor band to Queen that featured Brian and Roger with vocalist Tim Staffell. Freddie Mercury’s interpretation of the song featured on the first Queen album. To recreate the original Smile version, Brian and Roger re-united with Staffell at Abbey Road Studios.

Check out the full tracklisting for the Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack below:

1. 20th Century Fox Fanfare 0:25

2. Somebody To Love 4:56

3. Doing All Right… revisited (Performed by Smile) 3:17

4. Keep Yourself Alive (Live At The Rainbow) 3:56

5. Killer Queen 2:59

6. Fat Bottomed Girls (Live In Paris) 4:38

7. Bohemian Rhapsody 5:55

8. Now I’m Here (Live At Hammersmith Odeon) 4:26

9. Crazy Little Thing Called Love 2:43

10. Love Of My Life (Rock In Rio) 4:29

11. We Will Rock You (Movie Mix) 2:09

12. Another One Bites The Dust 3:35

13. I Want To Break Free 3:43

14. Under Pressure (Performed by Queen & David Bowie) 4:04

15. Who Wants To Live Forever 5:15

16. Bohemian Rhapsody (Live Aid) 2:28

17. Radio Ga Ga (Live Aid) 4:06

18. Ay-Oh (Live Aid) 0:41

19. Hammer To Fall (Live Aid) 4:04

20. We Are The Champions (Live Aid) 3:57

21. Don’t Stop Me Now… revisited 3:38

22. The Show Must Go On 4:32

