The rave frontman was found dead at his home this morning

The Prodigy’s Keith Flint has died, aged 49. Police were called to his home in North End, Essex, this morning (March 4) after concerns for his welfare but Flint was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police stated that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

After meeting producer Liam Howlett at a rave in 1989, Flint initially joined The Prodigy as a dancer. He became the face of the group after taking lead vocals on 1996 No. 1 hits “Firestarter” and “Breathe”.

Flint had recently completed a tour of Australia with The Prodigy and was due to embark on an American tour in May promoting their latest album, 2018’s No Tourists.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The April 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with John Lennon on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Keith Richards, Anne Briggs, Edwyn Collins, Lou Reed, Humble Pie, Robert Forster, Jenny Lewis, James Brown and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Pond, Ex Hex, Hand Habits, Lambchop, Stephen Malkmus, Kel Assouf and Patty Griffin.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.