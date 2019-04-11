Pink Floyd announce The Division Bell 25th anniversary reissue

On limited edition translucent blue vinyl

Pink Floyd have announced a new double LP reissue of their 1994 album The Division Bell.

This 25th anniversary edition will be available on translucent blue vinyl, echoing the original limited blue vinyl release.

The album was remastered for the release in 2014 by James Guthrie, Joel Plante and Doug Sax at The Mastering Lab from the original analogue tapes. Pre-order it here.

