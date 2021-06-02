Pete Doherty announces intimate Camden show at former Dingwalls venue

Pete Doherty has announced an intimate headline show to take place in Camden, London next month.

The Libertines frontman will return to his old stomping ground for a show at Powerhaus, formerly Dingwalls, on July 3.

Tickets for the intimate, 500-capacity show go on sale today (June 2) at 10am. You can find them here.

It won’t be Doherty’s only intimate London performance of the year, with The Libertines set to perform four shows at Kentish Town’s O2 Forum, this December as part of their Winter Giddy Up A Ding-Dong tour.

A statement about these “up close and personal” shows, which were teased by the band earlier last week, added: “The Libertines are pleased as punch to announce a 15-date Christmas jaunt across the UK in November and December, including two shows at London’s O2 Forum, the scene of the bands legendary shows in December 2003.”