Paul Weller: ‘I destroy all my lyrics every time I finish an album’

Paul Weller has admitted that he destroys all his lyric books after finishing a new album. The singer said he found it therapeutic to get rid of his song notes and start from scratch after completing every project. He told BBC Radio 4: "I would rip up or burn my books. I'd always have a book of lyrics and once I finished the record, I'd destroy them so they were kind of, that's it, gone, it's kind of like the next step, let's all start again, a fresh canvas."

Paul Weller has admitted that he destroys all his lyric books after finishing a new album.

The singer said he found it therapeutic to get rid of his song notes and start from scratch after completing every project.

He told BBC Radio 4: “I would rip up or burn my books. I’d always have a book of lyrics and once I finished the record, I’d destroy them so they were kind of, that’s it, gone, it’s kind of like the next step, let’s all start again, a fresh canvas.”

He then admitted that he now regrets destroying his lyric books and admitted that he could have made a fortune from them, adding: “[They] could go to Sotheby’s or something.”

Weller will release a new EP, titled ‘Dragonfly’, next month. The six-track collection, which is set for release on December 17, will feature songs taken from the recording sessions of his latest studio album, Sonik Kicks.

The tracklisting for ‘Dragonfly’ is as follows:

‘Dragonfly’



‘Lay Down Your Weary Burden’



‘Portal To The Past’



‘Devotion’



‘We Got A Lot’



‘The Piper’