Paul Weller has curated a 26-track compilation for Ace Records called That Sweet Sweet Music, featuring some of his favourite soul cuts from the likes of Betty Davis, Baby Huey, Richie Havens, Syl Johnson and The Dells.

“Years before I went out looking for soul music, it found me,” writes Weller in the liner notes. “Soul soundtracked my early life. I filled the C90 tapes we swapped with our mates and the mixtapes we sometimes did to impress girls… it feels weird to me that the act of putting together a simple mixtape is something you can’t do any more. So the opportunity to put together this collection is doubly welcome.”

That Sweet Sweet Music will be released on CD and vinyl on March 28. Pre-order it here and peruse the tracklisting below:

Side 1

01 God Made Me Funky – The Headhunters

02 Spanish Twist – The I. B. Special

03 Breakaway – The Valentines

04 Top Of The Stairs – Collins & Collins

05 Dont Let The Green Grass Fool You – The Spinners

06 Black Balloons – Syl Johnson

Side 2

01 Soulshake – Peggy Scott & Jo Jo Benson

02 I Can’t Make It Anymore – Richie Havens

03 You Got To Have Money – The Exits

04 Pull My String (Turn Me On) – The Joneses

05 Run For Cover – The Dells

06 On Easy Street – O.C. Smith

07 It Ain’t No Big Thing – The Radiants

Side 3

01 Summertime – Billy Stewart

02 In The Bottle – Brother To Brother

03 Hard Times – Baby Huey

04 Maggie – Johnny Williams

05 When – Joe Simon

06 Pouring Water On A Drowning Man – James Carr

07 Preview That’s Enough – Roscoe Robinson

Side 4

01 Blackrock Yeah Yeah – Blackrock

02 Golden Ring – American Gypsy

03 Search For The Inner Self – Jon Lucien

04 Life Walked Out – The Mist

05 In The Meantime – Betty Davis

06 Beautiful Feeling – Darrell Banks