Paul Weller has curated a 26-track compilation for Ace Records called That Sweet Sweet Music, featuring some of his favourite soul cuts from the likes of Betty Davis, Baby Huey, Richie Havens, Syl Johnson and The Dells.
“Years before I went out looking for soul music, it found me,” writes Weller in the liner notes. “Soul soundtracked my early life. I filled the C90 tapes we swapped with our mates and the mixtapes we sometimes did to impress girls… it feels weird to me that the act of putting together a simple mixtape is something you can’t do any more. So the opportunity to put together this collection is doubly welcome.”
That Sweet Sweet Music will be released on CD and vinyl on March 28. Pre-order it here and peruse the tracklisting below:
Side 1
01 God Made Me Funky – The Headhunters
02 Spanish Twist – The I. B. Special
03 Breakaway – The Valentines
04 Top Of The Stairs – Collins & Collins
05 Dont Let The Green Grass Fool You – The Spinners
06 Black Balloons – Syl Johnson
Side 2
01 Soulshake – Peggy Scott & Jo Jo Benson
02 I Can’t Make It Anymore – Richie Havens
03 You Got To Have Money – The Exits
04 Pull My String (Turn Me On) – The Joneses
05 Run For Cover – The Dells
06 On Easy Street – O.C. Smith
07 It Ain’t No Big Thing – The Radiants
Side 3
01 Summertime – Billy Stewart
02 In The Bottle – Brother To Brother
03 Hard Times – Baby Huey
04 Maggie – Johnny Williams
05 When – Joe Simon
06 Pouring Water On A Drowning Man – James Carr
07 Preview That’s Enough – Roscoe Robinson
Side 4
01 Blackrock Yeah Yeah – Blackrock
02 Golden Ring – American Gypsy
03 Search For The Inner Self – Jon Lucien
04 Life Walked Out – The Mist
05 In The Meantime – Betty Davis
06 Beautiful Feeling – Darrell Banks