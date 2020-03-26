Paul Weller and Bobby Gillespie lend support to #loverecordstores campaign

Paul Weller, Bobby Gillespie, Tim Burgess and Simon Pegg are among the big names lending their support to a new campaign to encourage people to shop online with their favourite independent record stores.
With physical stores closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, many outlets are relying on online sales over the next few months in order to stay afloat.
Says Paul Weller: “I’d be lost without my favourite record shops; Rough Trade, Sounds Of The Universe, Honest Jon’s and all the other independents. Let’s all keep them all going in this very strange time. Music will lift our spirits and soothe our souls.”
“Could you please support your local independent record store,” said Bobby Gillespie in a video message (below). “Record stores are the lifeblood of the music scene in this country and guys like me need somewhere to go!”
Below is a list of some of Uncut’s favourite UK record shops – it’s by no means comprehensive, so seek out your local shop online. Some already have sophisticated mail-order systems, some are adapting to the lockdown by offering a more personal collection service. But please do support them by continuing to buy records.
