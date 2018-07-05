Paul McCartney announces first UK shows for three years

He'll play Liverpool, Glasgow and London in December

Following the announcement last month of his new album Egypt Station, Paul McCartney has revealed details of a mini UK tour, his first shows here in three years.

The following dates form part of McCartney’s Freshen Up world tour:

Wednesday December 12th – Echo Arena – Liverpool

Friday December 14th – SSE Hydro – Glasgow

Sunday 16th December – The O2 – London

Tickets go on sale on Monday July 16 at 10am. An American Express pre-sale will run from 10am on Wednesday 11 July until 10pm on Friday 13 July for all American Express Cardmembers.

“There’s nothing like performing in front of your home crowd, especially when it’s been a while,” says McCartney. “I can’t wait to finish the year on such a high by partying in Liverpool, Glasgow and London. We’ve freshened up the show since our last time round and we are excited to get to play some of our new songs along side some of the favourites.”

