Patti Smith and Soundwalk Collective detail second Rimbaud album

Hear a track from Mummer Love, due out on November 8

Hot on the heels of May’s The Peyote Dance, Patti Smith and experimental duo Soundwalk Collective have revealed details of the second album in their Rimbaud trilogy.

Mummer Love, which focuses on the poet’s travels in Ethopia, will be released on November 8 by Bella Union. It features guest contributions from Phillip Glass and Mulatu Astatke.

Hear a track from it, entitled “Eternity”, below:

Retracing Arthur Rimbaud’s steps to the holy city of Harar, The Soundwalk Collective spent time with the Sufi group of Sheikh Ibrahim to record their music and chants. “You obtain connections to other levels of yourself and consciousness,” says the duo’s Stephan Crasneanscki, of the musical process. “This connection, like poetry, is a universal language. A language of the soul, for the soul.”

