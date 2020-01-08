Oh Sees announce spring tour of UK and Ireland

Psychedelic garage rockers Oh Sees have announced a new tour of UK and Ireland for May.

They’ll continue to blast out tunes from their excellent 2019 album Face Stabber – as well as some gnarly new material, no doubt – at the following venues:

15/05 – Birmingham – The Crossing

16/05 – Manchester – Albert Hall

17/05 – Glasgow – Barrowlands

18/05 – Dublin – Button Factory

19/05 – Dublin – Button Factory

21/05 – Bristol – SWX

22/05 – London – Electric Ballroom – Late Show

23/05 – London – Electric Ballroom – Early Show

Advertisement

Click the links for each show for ticket details. Tickets go on sale on Friday (January 10) at 10am.