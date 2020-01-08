Subscribe
Oh Sees announce spring tour of UK and Ireland

John Dwyer's outfit are back to play eight shows in May

Sam Richards
Credit: Oliver Halfin

Psychedelic garage rockers Oh Sees have announced a new tour of UK and Ireland for May.

They’ll continue to blast out tunes from their excellent 2019 album Face Stabber – as well as some gnarly new material, no doubt – at the following venues:

15/05 – Birmingham – The Crossing
16/05 – Manchester – Albert Hall
17/05 – Glasgow – Barrowlands
18/05 – Dublin – Button Factory
19/05 – Dublin – Button Factory
21/05 – Bristol – SWX
22/05 – London – Electric Ballroom – Late Show
23/05 – London – Electric Ballroom – Early Show

Click the links for each show for ticket details. Tickets go on sale on Friday (January 10) at 10am.

