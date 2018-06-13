Nile Rodgers & Chic unveil first new album in 25 years

It's About Time due for release on September 7

Nile Rodgers & Chic have set a release date for their first new album since 1992’s Chic-ism.

The aptly-titled It’s About Time is due out on September 7 through Virgin EMI.

It includes the song “Boogie All Night” featuring Nao and Muru Masa, as performed on Later… With Jools Holland last night (June 12):

Other guests on the album include Stefflon Don, Craig David, Anderson .Paak and Vic Mensa.

Nile Rodgers & Chic play a number of festival dates this summer, peruse their full itinerary below:

Jun 14 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Blenheim Palace, UK

Jun 15 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Belsonic Belfast, IR

Jun 16 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Malahide Castle Dublin, IR

Jun 17 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Cork Live at the Marquee Cork, IR

Jun 22 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Isle of Wight Festival Isle of Wight, UK

Jun 24 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Scarborough Open Air Theatre Scarborough, UK

Jun 27 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Castlefield Bowl Manchester, UK

Jun 30 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Fiesta x FOLD 2018 Glasgow, UK

Jul 1 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Fiesta x FOLD 2018 Glasgow, UK

Jul 4 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Salle Pleyel Paris, FR

Jul 6 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Greenwich Music Time Greenwich, UK

Jul 11 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Alnwick Castle Northumberland, UK

Jul 13 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Henley Festival 2018 Henley, UK

Jul 14 Nile Rodgers & CHIC North Sea Jazz Festival 2018 Rotterdam, NL

Jul 16 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Juan Les Pins Festival Juan Les Pins, FR

Jul 19 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Belvoir Castle Grantham, UK

Jul 21 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Lytham Festival 2018 Lancashire, UK

Aug 4 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Wilderness Festival Cornbury Park, UK

Aug 5 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Brighton Pride presents LoveBN1 Fest Brighton, UK

Aug 9 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Sandown Live Esher, UK

Aug 10 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Live at Newmarket Nights Newmarket, UK

Aug 16 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Tempodrom Berlin, DE

Aug 19 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Ancienne Belgique Brussels, BEL

Sep 9 Nile Rodgers & CHIC Octfest New York, NY

