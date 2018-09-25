Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets announce more dates

The 'early Floyd' band will play five UK shows in April/May

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets – the band formed to play Pink Floyd’s early material – have announced five more UK shows for spring 2018.

Currently on a sold-out tour of the UK, Saucerful Of Secrets will return next year for more dates in Cardiff, Aylesbury, Cambridge and London.

The full tourdates are as follows:

Monday 29 April – Cardiff, St David’s Hall

Tuesday 30 April – Aylesbury, Friars

Wednesday 1 May – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Friday 3 May – London, Roundhouse

Saturday 4 May – London, Roundhouse

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 28 September from here and here.

Nick Mason’s Twitter account adds the message: “Our friends in North America, keep an eye out for an interesting announcement soon…”

