Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets announce 2020 tour

Early Pink Floyd specialists to play 12 UK shows in May

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets – the group formed to play early Pink Floyd material – have announced a UK and Ireland 2020 tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday (September 18) from here. Peruse the full list of dates below:

Wednesday 29th April – Dublin Convention Centre

Friday 1st May -York Barbican

Saturday 2nd May – Leicester De Montfort Hall

Monday 4th May – Southampton Mayflower

Tuesday 5th May Cardiff St David’s Hall

Thursday 7th May London Royal Albert Hall

Friday 8th May Liverpool Philarmonic

Saturday 9th May Sheffield City Hall

Monday 11th May Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday 12th May Bath Forum

Thursday 14th May Gatehead Sage

Friday 15th May Manchester Apollo

Saturday 16th May Edinburgh Usher Hall

